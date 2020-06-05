Fuel Spill in Russia's Norilsk Contained, 200 Tonnes of Oil Products Collected

"The diesel fuel spill has been localized. Over 200 tonnes of petroleum products have been collected," the ministry said.
A state of emergency was declared in Norilsk after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk - Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river. An investigative committee found that the tank had ruptured.
The power station belongs to Russia's metals company Nornickel, which said in a statement that tank supports gave way after ground under the tank subsided. The leak did not affect power supply, it added. The fuel in the tank was stored for emergency use.
