Kremlin Slams Computer Game Allowing Users to Change Course of WWII as Nazi Propaganda

"We can only express deep regret over the fact that this game is available on the territory of our country, especially now, the year when we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory. From our point of view, this game is nothing but Nazism propaganda, which is inadmissible", Peskov said when asked what the Kremlin thinks about the computer game developed in Ukraine.
The Kremlin spokesman expressed hope that the relevant agencies would take certain steps.
The official was addressing a game developed by the Ukrainian studio Starni Games in which a player leads the German Wehrmacht in an alternate history, allowing a person to "bring Europe to its knees" and conquer Moscow.
"It brings a modern look and new features to a good old wargame genre. You are to lead the German Armed forces overcoming unthinkable odds and claiming the ultimate bittersweet victory in Europe", the developers said in the description of the game on Steam.
Russian diplomats have previously slammed the game for being Nazi propaganda, stating that it violates international regulations on the issue.
All comments
Show new comments (0)