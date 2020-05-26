Military Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Russia's Far East, Four People Killed

"A Mi-8 made a hard landing at Anadyr airport", the source said.
The authorities of Chukotka autonomous area have confirmed the emergency landing of the helicopter, adding that all four people on board are dead. The helicopter fell from a 15-meter height, causing a fire.
According to a source in the emergency services, a technical malfunction could have been the cause of the hard landing.
"The preliminary cause of the helicopter crash is a technical malfunction", the source said.
Flight recorders have been found at the crash site, the emergency services said, adding that their technical condition is satisfactory.
