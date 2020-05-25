Kremlin Spokesman Peskov Discharged from Hospital Where He Was Treated for COVID-19

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he has been discharged from the hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for the coronavirus over the past couple of weeks.
"It is true", he said, answering a question whether he has been discharged from the hospital.
Peskov revealed on 12 May that he had contracted the coronavirus and was taken to hospital for treatment.
His wife Tatyana Navka was also taken to hospital with mild symptoms of the coronavirus. She was discharged on 21 May, Russian media reported.
Last week, Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was discharged from hospital after beating the coronavirus. He was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 on 30 April.
