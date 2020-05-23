First Videos From Central Moscow Where Six People Supposedly Taken Hostage in Bank

According to the emergency services' representative, six people are believed to be held hostage by a criminal at a bank in the centre of Moscow.
In the meantime, law enforcement officers have significantly expanded the cordon off area around the bank building.
Videos from outside the bank have emerged online, with police cars and ambulances at the site.
Москва. Захват альфа банка |Захватчик вооружён и грозит взорвать банк, заложники в афуе.— Николай (@shts_og) May 23, 2020
23.05 pic.twitter.com/uCEUwG2ipz
Earlier in the day, emergency services said that law enforcement officers were conducting negotiations with the purported hostage-taker.
ЗАХВАТ БАНКА— kamenskiy evgeny (@odikov) May 23, 2020
В Москве с заложниками прямо сейчас
Очевидцы сообщают, что в «Альфа-банк» зашёл мужчина с рюкзаком - из рюкзака торчат провода
В заложниках оказалось четверо сотрудников банка и один посетитель
Причины захвата и требования террориста пока неизвестны pic.twitter.com/2BnYBKshMp
