Police Responding to Reported Hostage Situation at Moscow Bank

Russian law enforcement officers are currently negotiating with a perpetrator who took hostages at a bank located at 41 Zemlianoi val in the centre of Moscow. According to maps, Alfa-Bank and Sberbank branches are located in the building. Police have cordoned off a large area around the hostage-taking site.
Неизвестный взял в заложники несколько человек в отделении банка в центре Москвы. Движение от улицы Земляной Вал до Верхнего Сусального переулка перекрыто. Фото: МБХ медиаhttps://t.co/YXjUGEDYfc pic.twitter.com/2YtyPlVFqT— МБХ Медиа (@MBKhMedia) May 23, 2020
Per official data provided by Moscow's authorities, six people are currently being held hostage by the criminal. It's currently unclear what drove the perpetrator to take hostages and if he's made any demands.
