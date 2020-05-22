Russia May Face Second COVID-19 Wave in October-November - Putin

"While gradually abandoning the restrictions regime ... we should keep in mind what experts say, both those present here and their colleagues abroad. There may be another wave, which is possible in the fall, in late October or in November. We should keep this in mind and be ready for such a development of the situation," Putin said at a meeting on the epidemiological situation in the country.
Earlier in the day, the head of the country's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that Russia has entered the COVID-19 plateau.
As of 22 May, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia stands at 326,448, with 3,249 fatalities, according to the national coronavirus response centre.
All comments
Show new comments (0)