Russia's Military Helicopter Mi-8 Crash-Lands in Moscow Region

Russia's Mi-8 military helicopter crash-landed outside Klin in the Moscow region, the country's defence ministry said.
All crew members died of their injuries, the ministry added.
"On 19 May about 8 pm a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces crash-landed 20 km outside the town of Klin (Moscow region). As a result of the crash-landing, the helicopter's crew were killed," the ministry's statement says.
The helicopter was unarmed during the flight, the ministry said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the accident was due to a technical malfunction.
