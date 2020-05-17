Russia Lifts Temporary Entry Restrictions for Foreign Sportsmen and Coaches

Foreign athletes and coaches, who have contracts with Russian sports organisations, will be allowed to return to the country, according to an act published on the official website of the Russian Cabinet that effectively ruled out previously imposed restrictions.
The document states that they will have to be quarantined for 14 days and remain under medical supervision upon entering the country, in line with legislation obliging all foreigners to undergo such procedures.

