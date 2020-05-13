Hurricane Winds Blow Roofs Off Buildings, Flatten Cars in Russia’s Siberia

Residents of Chita, a Russian city in Siberia north of Mongolia, experienced a frightening storm on Wednesday as powerful winds blew roofs off buildings, picked up metal garages and scattered them throughout neighbourhood yards
In one of the videos, the metallic roof covering a local supermarket is seen being ripped off the building and sent crashing down into the yard.
A second video shows a garage being picked up and thrown several meters as a frightened resident runs for cover.
The storm swept up several roofs, and knocked down multiple pillars, trees, and walls, with multiple vehicles damaged or destroyed by the falling wreckage. Some buildings in the city were temporarily left without power.
There are no reports of injuries or casualties from the storm at this time. The total cost of damage to the city has yet to be calculated.
