Register
13:01 GMT12 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Passengers walk on a platform of Kazansky railway station amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Moscow, Russia. Russian authorities have started gradually easing coronavirus-related lockdown measures from May 12.

    Ex-Russian Public Health Chief Slams Reports on Russia's Low COVID-19 Death Toll as Hype

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107928/08/1079280814_42:0:3327:1848_1200x675_80_0_0_68e78c5fcbb9a4174fec9bd125caeb73.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202005121079280882-ex-russian-public-health-chief-slams-reports-on-russias-low-covid-19-death-toll-as-hype/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Allegations that the death toll from the coronavirus in Russia may be significantly lower than official statistics are motivated by malevolence and unprofessional hype, former Russian Chief Sanitary Doctor Gennadii Onishсhenko, who is now a lawmaker of parliament's lower house, said on Tuesday.

    "Of course, it is such a motivated malevolence, it is useless. We will calculate the mortality rate after the end [of the pandemic], meanwhile, we are assessing the current situation, and when it is over, we will get the full picture. It is just unprofessional hype," Onishсhenko said.

    The lawmaker said that the country's death toll from the coronavirus would be adjusted.

    "The US counts its statistics in a little different way, they have a different calculation... The only thing I would ask you now is to pay attention not to the number of tests performed but the number of people examined. Because in case of illness of a patient, he can be discharged only if he is tested negative [for the coronavirus] at least two times," Onishсhenko said, noting that it is incorrect to add these repeat tests to the overall number.

    According to the politician, the effectiveness of testing for coronavirus and the number of identified cases at an early stage of the disease can be increased if tests are conducted primarily among people who are at higher risk of infection — those working in public transport or trade. Identification of the disease at the early stages is among factors reducing the mortality rate, the lawmaker added.

    Cat looks on as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in briefing on the coronavirus situation, May 11, 2020.
    © Sputnik / Николай Хижняк
    Putin Says Russia's Coronavirus-Related Days Off Work to End Tuesday
    As of Tuesday, Russia has registered 10,899 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 232,243 and making the country second in the global number of cases, behind the United States. Meanwhile, the death toll in Russia has increased by 107 to 2,116, and the total number of recoveries has risen by 3,711 to 43,512.

    Other nations with a similar count of COVID-19 cases have a significantly higher death toll. For example, Spain has over 227,000 cases, including 27,700 deaths, while the United Kingdom has more than 224,000, with over 32,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.

    On Monday, the Financial Times newspaper reported that, according to its analysis, the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia could be 70 percent higher than the government’s official data show. According to the official figures, 629 people died from COVID-19 in April in Moscow and St. Petersburg, while the newspaper said that a total of 2,073 people died in the two cities, which is 72 percent more than the average number over the past five years — 1,841 people in Moscow and 232 in St. Petersburg.

    Tags:
    death toll, COVID-19, coronavirus, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits in a Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice as France softens strict lockdown rules put in place to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 11 May 2020.
    Back to Normal? Scenes of Daily Life in Europe as Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse