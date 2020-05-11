Putin Says Russia's Coronavirus-Related Days Off Work to End Tuesday

The Russian president first announced a period of nationwide 'non-working' days for non-essential workers in late March, extending them through the month of April and into early May as part of the country's effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The period of state-mandated days off work for non-essential workers will end May 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced.This will allow sectors of the economy, including construction and agriculture, to resume their work, on the condition that they continue to follow strict safety rules.

"Starting from tomorrow, May 12, the national period of non-working days will be over for all sectors of the economy," he said.

At the same time, sanitary measures such as social distancing, restrictions on mass events, and mandatory wearing of facemasks in public will remain in place. Furthermore, the president said he still wanted Russians in high risk categories, including seniors over the age of 65, to remain indoors.

Putin made the announcement Monday at his latest videoconference meeting with medical officials, ministers and governors on the state of the coronavirus situation in the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Putin praised the health care system's generally effective response to the pandemic, pointing to a dramatic increase in hospital beds for COVID-19 patients from 29,000 when the crisis started to 130,000 now

The Russian president also suggested that the high mortality rate observed in some countries was connected to health care systems being overloaded, saying this was not a problem experienced in Russia. Putin also boasted on the ramping up of COVID-19 testing in Russia to reach one of the highest levels in the world.

"As the experience of the world has shown, it was the unpreparedness and overwhelming of health care systems that became the main cause of high mortality. This did not allow those who could be helped to be saved. And we, again, can now provide such assistance," Putin said.

The president also extended emergency powers to regional heads, urging authorities throughout Russia's regions to implement coronavirus containment measures based on the situation in their territory. Regions will continue to have the power to tighten or ease restrictions at will, if necessary.

Putin also promised new federal measures to provide support Russia's battered economy, and specifically sectors hit hardest by the pandemic. Over the past month, over 1.4 people have been left unemployed, with incomes across the retail sector down by 25 percent, and total economic activity said to have fallen by some 33 percent since the crisis started.

New measures proposed by Putin included employment support loans, additional payouts to families with children, and wage subsidies to companies which have kept 90 percent or more of their employees for the months of April and May. Other proposed measures include tax write offs for small businesses for 2020 Q2.

Reporting its first COVID-19 case in March, Russia's total reported infection rates have spiked to over 221,000 in the past two and a half months. The country's coronavirus-related mortality rate is just 2,009, less than one percent of total infections.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW