Register
14:05 GMT11 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Woman in village in Tula region listens to President Putin's remarks on the ongoing battle against the coronavirus, May 11, 2020.

    Putin Says Russia's Coronavirus-Related Days Off Work to End Tuesday

    © Sputnik / Виталий Белоусов
    Russia
    Get short URL
    1140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/15/1079271558_0:221:3073:1949_1200x675_80_0_0_4adf3ee3d0de7d9a1787769b38383cd1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202005111079271045-putin-says-russias-coronavirus-related-days-off-work-to-end-tuesday/

    The Russian president first announced a period of nationwide 'non-working' days for non-essential workers in late March, extending them through the month of April and into early May as part of the country's effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

    The period of state-mandated days off work for non-essential workers will end May 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced.This will allow sectors of the economy, including construction and agriculture, to resume their work, on the condition that they continue to follow strict safety rules.

    "Starting from tomorrow, May 12, the national period of non-working days will be over for all sectors of the economy," he said.

    At the same time, sanitary measures such as social distancing, restrictions on mass events, and mandatory wearing of facemasks in public will remain in place. Furthermore, the president said he still wanted Russians in high risk categories, including seniors over the age of 65, to remain indoors.

    Putin made the announcement Monday at his latest videoconference meeting with medical officials, ministers and governors on the state of the coronavirus situation in the country.

    Elsewhere in his remarks, Putin praised the health care system's generally effective response to the pandemic, pointing to a dramatic increase in hospital beds for COVID-19 patients from 29,000 when the crisis started to 130,000 now

    The Russian president also suggested that the high mortality rate observed in some countries was connected to health care systems being overloaded, saying this was not a problem experienced in Russia. Putin also boasted on the ramping up of COVID-19 testing in Russia to reach one of the highest levels in the world.

    "As the experience of the world has shown, it was the unpreparedness and overwhelming of health care systems that became the main cause of high mortality. This did not allow those who could be helped to be saved. And we, again, can now provide such assistance," Putin said.

    The president also extended emergency powers to regional heads, urging authorities throughout Russia's regions to implement coronavirus containment measures based on the situation in their territory. Regions will continue to have the power to tighten or ease restrictions at will, if necessary.

    Putin also promised new federal measures to provide support Russia's battered economy, and specifically sectors hit hardest by the pandemic. Over the past month, over 1.4 people have been left unemployed, with incomes across the retail sector down by 25 percent, and total economic activity said to have fallen by some 33 percent since the crisis started.

    New measures proposed by Putin included employment support loans, additional payouts to families with children, and wage subsidies to companies which have kept 90 percent or more of their employees for the months of April and May. Other proposed measures include tax write offs for small businesses for 2020 Q2.

    Reporting its first COVID-19 case in March, Russia's total reported infection rates have spiked to over 221,000 in the past two and a half months. The country's coronavirus-related mortality rate is just 2,009, less than one percent of total infections.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse