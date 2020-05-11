Putin to Deliver Address on Economy Support Amid Pandemic Later on Monday - Kremlin

"Today, in the second half of the day, Russian Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will deliver an address for the Russian citizens. He will focus on the sanitary and epidemiological situation, and on new measures to support citizens and the country's economy," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Previously, Putin addressed the nation on the coronavirus pandemic four times, on 25 March and on 2,8 and 28 April. The president outlined measures the government has been taking to fight against the COVID-19 infection and to support businesses and individuals during the nationwide lockdown.
As of 11 May, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia stood at 221,344, with 11,656 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the coronavirus response centre. The death toll currently stands at 2,009 people.
