Virtual Immortal Regiment March Marks Victory Day - Video

Since the regular celebrations for Victory Day in Russia have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, an online video broadcast shows Russians holding the Immortal Regiment rally, honouring war victims, on 9 May. This year, the campaign is being held online, with thousands of people showing portraits of their relatives who fought in World War II.
The number of casualties in the Soviet Union during World War II has been estimated at 27 million. Soviet military casualties exceeded 8.7 million, which is more than half of the total allied death toll.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)