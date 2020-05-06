Russian Public Health Chief Proposes 3-Stage Plan to Lift Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

Russia's public health chief Anna Popova has proposed a three-stage plan to lift COVID-19-related restrictions.
During the first stage of lifting coronavirus restrictions walks with children and exercise outside will be allowed.
At the second stage, restrictions on walks will be further relaxed, larger businesses and educational institutions will reopen.
At the third stage, parks and gardens will reopen with social distancing in place; restrictions will be lifted off businesses; all hotels and food venues will reopen, Popova said.
Russia's measures on the COVID-19 threat allowed the country to slow down the spread of the infection by two months and use other countries' experience, the head of the consumer health watchdog said.
"I would like to note that the timely measures allowed us to delay the spread of the epidemic in Russia by two months and study other countries' experience with lifting restrictions in detail," Popova said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
According to Russia's coronavirus response centre, 165,929 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 1,537 deaths. The nationwide lockdown was announced in Russia for the whole of April and has been extended through 11 May.
