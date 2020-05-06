Watch Temporary Hospital for COVID-19 Patients Being Constructed in Moscow

Although Moscow has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in recent days, the capital-based COVID-19 response centre says that the rapid growth in new cases of infection can be explained by a double-digit increase in coronavirus testing.

Amid a mounting number of confirmed coronavirus cases, Moscow authorities have decided to construct several temporary hospitals for coronavirus patients, including one on the territory of Moscow's permanent trade fair VDNKh (Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy).

The VDNKh hospital will be capable of hosting up to 1,800 patients, while the others will support between 1,200 and 4,000. The hospitals will be built within 20 days and will be provided with oxygen supply equipment.

Russia has registered 10,559 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours (10,102 yesterday), bringing the total to 165,929, according to the national coronavirus response centre.

Of all the new cases, 5,858 have been registered in Moscow, 829 in Moscow region and 312 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 5,714, 822 and 226, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 86 (95 yesterday) to 1,537.

As many as 1,462 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (1,770 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 21,327.