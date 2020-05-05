Watch Temporary Hospital for COVID-19 Patients Being Constructed in Moscow

Amid an increasing number of confirmed coronavirus cases, Moscow authorities have decided to construct several temporary hospitals for coronavirus patients, including one on the territory of Moscow's permanent trade fair VDNKh (Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy).
The VDNKh hospital will be capable of hosting up to 1,800 patients, while the others will support between 1,200 and 4,000. The hospitals will be built within 20 days and will be provided with oxygen supply equipment.
As of Tuesday, Moscow has more than 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, while the total tally across Russia has exceeded 150,000.
