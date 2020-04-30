Kremlin Says Russia Managed to Avoid Catastrophic Scenario of Coronavirus Spread

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has managed to avoid a "catastrophic scenario" through its response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Now we can say that we did not follow the Italian scenario. We made decisions to impose the regime of self-isolation in time. Rather effective efforts were made to convince people to stay home," Peskov said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster. "We were able to quickly and efficiently increase the number of beds for patients with coronavirus. So we managed to avoid the catastrophic scenario."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that he hopes Russia has reached its COVID-19 plateau, stressing that everything would depend on people's discipline, as people should stay home and maintain the self-isolation regime until 11 May.

"That is what all of us want. Before the steady trend of decreasing growth in the number of infected people, we must reach the long-awaited plateau. Have we reached it? There is such a slight hope. It is better to be optimistic", Peskov said.

Peskov told reporters that new national measures of support amid the COVID-19 pandemic are possible and did not rule out direct assistance with money.

"Certainly, we cannot rule out the possibility that new packages will follow. You know that the president gave instructions to prepare a new package of support measures, and most importantly, the president gave instructions to prepare a national economy development plan. This is not just a plan of anti-crisis measures, but a plan for the development of the country, given that this is a crisis, it probably brings with it some new reality, and this new reality obliges us to become different", Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster. "Assistance may be either direct or indirect, and it is not yet known what is better. The main thing is to make it possible for the economic life to continue. Now all support measures are aimed precisely at that."

The presidential spokesman stated that Russia has sufficient potential to absorb any negative consequences of global economic crises and fulfill its social obligations in the current situation.

“Our country has a certain potential. This potential is sufficient to absorb any negative consequences of the global economic crises, to absorb the consequences of the current economic crisis, and to keep fulfilling the entire volume of social commitments regardless of how difficult the conditions are", he said.

Peskov has pointed out that each nation has its own process of exiting from self-isolation after the new coronavirus outbreak, while Russia will look to make balanced decisions due to the high risks.

"Everyone has its own path: someone is acting cautiously, someone is prolonging the exit from the self-isolation regime, someone is acting more decisively. There is a high risk of a new wave... We will need very balanced, well-thought decisions that will be made after consultations with experts", Peskov said.

The spokesperson added that the depth of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be accurately analyzed at this time.

"The depth of the crisis, which will follow the coronavirus pandemic, can hardly be subject to an accurate analysis. And currently, there can hardly be economists who can accurately forecast a crisis in any sector of the economy that will be faced in a month, two months or four months", he said.

The spokesperson told reporters that no one currently has a clear understanding of when international air traffic, suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be resumed.

"We can express any forecasts, but nobody has a clear understanding now", Peskov said, answering the question of when air traffic may be restored.

Peskov described Russia's aid to foreign countries amid the outbreak as a humanitarian issue and a pragmatic approach.

“This is an absolutely humanitarian issue and pragmatic approach. After all, when a country needs help, it signals this, it is absolutely normal”, he said.

As of 29 April, Russia has confirmed 99,399 COVID-19 cases, with 972 fatalities registered, the national Health Ministry data shows.