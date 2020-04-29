Russia Developing Test System to Detect Antibodies to COVID-19 in Blood Plasma - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is developing a test system aimed at detecting antibodies in blood plasma, which can be used to treat patients with the coronavirus, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"In parallel, another test system is being developed ... It is aimed at specific immunity. This is one of the options for immunoglobulin, which shows, among other things, virus neutralisation. The development of this test system is aimed primarily at testing blood plasma, selecting which samples can be used as a medicine, and it can also be used in testing a person specifically for the presence of specific immunity, which neutralises the virus, blocks the virus’s reproduction", Murashko said during a roundtable on COVID-19 diagnostic tactics broadcast by the Rossiya 24 channel.

Russia has registered 5,841 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours (6,411 yesterday), bringing the total to 99,399, the national coronavirus response centre said on Wednesday.

Of all the new cases, 2,220 have been registered in Moscow, 686 in Moscow region and 290 in St. Petersburg (compared to yesterday's 3,075, 523 and 198, respectively).

Over 84 percent of the new patients in Moscow are younger than 65, the city's coronavirus response centre said, adding that the Russian capital has confirmed 50,646 COVID-19 cases so far.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 108 (72 yesterday) to 972.

As many as 1,830 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (1,110 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 10,286.