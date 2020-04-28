Russian FM Sergei Lavrov Holds Presser After BRICS Ministerial Meeting - Video

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107911/91/1079119135_0:160:3058:1880_1200x675_80_0_0_1a8b3c5681e73bd8a55245efec116b00.jpg
The foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) held an extraordinary meeting earlier on Tuesday in the format of a video conference to discuss ways to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding an online news conference in Moscow on Tuesday after taking part in an extraordinary BRICS ministerial videoconference.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was focused on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international relations, as well as possible joint measures in the fight against the coronavirus.
