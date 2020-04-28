Russian President Vladimir Putin Addresses Nation on COVID-19 - Video

Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering an address to the nation via a video conference on Tuesday on the situation around the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
Later in the day, Putin is scheduled to hold talks with the cabinet and regional governors.
Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 87,000, while the death toll stands at 867.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,883,603 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 198,000 people have died from the disease.
