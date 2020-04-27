Kremlin Spokesman Reveals Where Putin is Staying as Russian President Scales Down Personal Contacts

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that situation with coronavirus was “fully under control” in the country with all the necessary measures introduced.

The president of Russia has “minimised” all his personal contacts during the pandemic and most of those communicating with him are being tested for coronavirus, Dmitry Peskov, a press secretary for Vladimir Putin told Russian media.

“All sanitary standards, of course, are observed. As for personal contacts, the president really minimised them, although they are not completely excluded”, Peskov explained, when asked whether the Russian president keeps a 1.5-metre distance when communicating with his visitors and aides.

The spokesman asserted that “it is naturally impossible to get to the president without proper testing”, as he argued that in the last few weeks Vladimir Putin had face-to-face meetings with some ministers and representatives of financial institutions in order to deal with the effects of the pandemic. Vladimir Putin is also being regularly tested for the infection, the press secretary confirmed.

© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova Deputy Chief of Presidential Staff - Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual question and answer session at the World Trade Center on Krasnaya Presnya Street, Moscow

Peskov dismissed recent reports that the president has been self-isolating in far distant regions of Russia, confirming that Putin is currently staying in his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, near Moscow, where he has been using “all kinds of communication” to carry on with his duties, mainly through “video conferences”.

“Naturally, the current situation requires his very active - daily and even hourly - involvement in the work of the entire state machine”, the spokesman said in the interview.

According to Peskov, “the president’s working day is not standardised in any way - neither by the time of day, nor by the day of the week”, as he works most of the time.

Peskov also confirmed that he himself regularly takes coronavirus tests, as do several employees of the presidential administration who have to go to work, and he confirmed that he uses all necessary protection when visiting grocery stores, including masks.

Earlier, the press secretary revealed that Putin has been really missing “live interactions” with people as well as his trips, which have been an “absolute priority” for the president, during the coronavirus lockdown.

During the Easter Orthodox holiday greetings on 19 April, Putin said that the situation with coronavirus in Russia was “fully under control” and insisted that all the self-isolation measures and restrictions introduced around the state by local authorities have been necessary in order to battle the pandemic, while analysing the experience of other countries.

Many non-essential businesses have been closed across Russia since the earlier days of April to prevent the spread of the virus. As of 27 April, Russia had registered 87,147 cases of infection, according to Rospotrebnadzor data, while 7,346 people have recovered.