Russian Defence Ministry Releases Data on COVID-19 Among Servicemen For the First Time

According to Russian Defence Ministry data as of 26 April, over 870 Russian service members have tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the first time the Ministry has released the data on the COVID-19 impact on the military.
"During the mass testing in the Russian armed forces in the period between March and 26 April this year, 874 military personnel have tested positive. Of them, 314 people are being treated in the Defence Ministry’s hospitals, 175 people in infirmaries in places of their service, six people in medical facilities of the civilian health care system, and 379 in self-isolation at home," the ministry said.
Russian government data on the coronavirus pandemic in the country shows that there are 80,949 confirmed cases as of 26 April. 747 people have died, 66 more than on the previous day, and 6,767 people are said to be recovered. More than 2.8 million were tested for coronavirus.
