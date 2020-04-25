Mi-26 Helicopter Makes Hard Landing in Northern Russia, One Person Injured

“At 8.20 a.m. on 24 April 2020, in the Central Command and Control Department of the Central Administrative District of the Tazovsky District EDDS, a message was received that an MI-26 with 8 people on board (5 passengers and 3 crew members), made a hard landing on the helipad of the Russkoye field, as a result of which 1 person was injured," a source said.
The failure of equipment in adverse weather conditions and piloting error have been considered as the causes of the accident.
