Moscow Mayor Doesn't Want to Use Troops in COVID-19 Response Like Other Countries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow authorities do not want to use troops to enforce the coronavirus restrictions like some large cities in other countries did, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Thursday.

"What [authorities] do in many other — not all — but many other large cities, the situation is a little different; at first, they impose soft, relaxed measures and then are forced to get the troops on the streets. We do not want this scenario, that is why we have an optimal self-isolation regime, which was imposed in Moscow and which Moscow residents are complying with", the mayor said.

The measures in Moscow have been "either more effective than in other cities or adequate to the threat we face", Sobyanin said.

"Most Moscow residents are being responsible and this gives us an opportunity to avoid toughening the measures we are administrating", Sobyanin said.

At the same time, Moscow has not reached the plateau or some positive dynamic in terms of the spread of the infection, the mayor said.

"It will take us a few more weeks at least to tackle the challenges we have here", Sobyanin said.

Russia has registered 4,774 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 62,773, the national coronavirus response centre said on Thursday. Of all the new cases, 1,959 have been registered in Moscow, 688 in Moscow region and 191 in St. Petersburg.