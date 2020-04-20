Chechnya's Kadyrov Puts On Protective Suit, Meets With Doctors & COVID-19 Patients - Video

Ramzan Kadyrov, head of Russia's Chechen Republic, has followed the example of Russian President Vladimir Putin and visited a hospital with coronavirus patients. Kadyrov visited patients in the city of Grozny where some 76 people infected with coronavirus are being treated.
A video posted on Kadyrov's Instagram page shows him donning a protective suit before visiting the patients, accompanied by the chairman of the Chechen parliament, the republic's health minister and the head of the local COVID-19 response HQ.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Describing his visit, Kadyrov praised the doctors and nurses working at the hospital, thanking them for taking good care of the patients and noting that the facility was well supplied with all the necessary equipment and protective gear.
He also stated that the local government will do all they can to help those afflicted with this disease, adding that he's certain that, “with the help of the Almighty”, this malady will be vanquished once and for all.
Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally visited a hospital in Communarka in Moscow, which is treating coronavirus patients.
All comments
Show new comments (0)