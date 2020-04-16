Register
    A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved faster testing protocols as the viral outbreak continues to spread worldwide. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness

    Russian Government Orders to Use Non-Registered Drug Hydroxychloroquine Against COVID-19

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government ordered to use and distribute a non-registered Chinese drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of coronavirus infection, according to a document published on the official legal portal.

    "To treat the new coronavirus infection, the National Medical Research Center for Cardiology of the Russian Health Ministry is ordered to use, store, distribute and donate to other medical organisations ... non-registered drug with the international non-proprietary name hydroxychloroquine", the document says.

    Earlier this week, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported that a Russian company has developed a drug for treatment of the novel coronavirus disease and plans to begin clinical trials in 10-12 days.

    Russia has registered 27,938 coronavirus cases so far. Of them, 16,146 are in Moscow.

    On a global scale, more than 2,1 million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so far, and over 140,000 have died. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has surpassed 532,000, according to John Hopkins University.

    Medicine, coronavirus, COVID-19, drug, Russia
