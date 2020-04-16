Teen Detained in Russia's Siberia for Preparing Armed Attack on School - Security Service

"Russia's FSB has detained a Krasnoyarsk resident, born in 2006, preparing an armed attack on a school. A sawed-off hunting shotgun, supposed improvised explosive devices, means of communication and personal diaries containing information about the planned crime have been seized", the FSB said in a statement.
A procedural decision will be made after analysing weapons, ammunition and other objects and documents, the FSB went on to say.
Earlier in April, Russia's FSB foiled terrorist attacks in public places in the Stavropol Territory and in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (KhMAO).
The officers found and seized a homemade IED, components for IEDs production, weapons and ammunition, the FSB said.
The prosecution will initiate criminal cases under articles "terrorist act", "illegal purchase, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, their main parts and ammunition", and "attempted murder of law enforcement officer", it added.
