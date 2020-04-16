Russian President Putin Holds Online Meeting With Government - Video

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the government to discuss several topics, including the state of affairs in the country's construction industry.
The meeting comes after yesterday's video conference when the Russian president ordered the cabinet to revise the list of businesses deemed "systemically important" for the coronavirus-hit economy, after an uproar over some of the choices made.
Putin on Wednesday proposed to allocate over 23 billion rubles ($307.9 million) to support airlines that have been severely affected by the suspension of flights amid the coronavirus pandemic. The president also stated that it was necessary to create a single procurement centre to ensure that the state reserves all the necessary equipment for the fight against the coronavirus.
