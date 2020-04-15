Russian President Putin Holds Online Meeting With Government - Video

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the government on 15 April. During an online conference, the members of government and the Russian president are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On 11 March, the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,844,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 117,000 people have died from the disease.
