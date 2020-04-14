Watch Russian S-400 Triumph Missile System in Action, Taking Down 'Enemy' Projectiles

The Russian military has published footage of an S-400 system deflecting a missile strike by an opposing force.
"At the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region, the teams of an anti-aircraft missile regiment from the Leningrad air defence unit of the Western Military District live-fired S-400 'Triumph' surface-to-air missiles against air targets... During their combat duty, they detected and struck target missiles that simulated the nominal enemy's modern and future air attack weapons", the statement from the military reads.
The S-400 has an operational range of 400 km (almost 250 miles) and an anti-stealth range of 150 km (93 miles). The system has drawn the interest of many countries, including China, Turkey, India, and Saudi Arabia, who bought them or signed an agreement with Russia and expect S-400 deliveries.
