Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Hits Off Coast of Russia's Kuril Islands

"A magnitude 5.3 earthquake was registered on Tuesday, at 01:46 p.m. local time [02:46 GMT]. Its epicenter was located … 167 kilometers [103 miles] to the east of the island of Iturup. The seismic center was located at the depth of 68 kilometers [42 miles]", Elena Semenova, the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station, said.
According to Semenova, residents of the town of Kurilsk located on Iturup felt the tremors.
