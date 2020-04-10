Rossiya Segodnya, COVID-19 News Centre Launch Joint Project About Doctors Fighting Disease

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency, the Russian information centre on the coronavirus and the stopcoronavirus.rf website are launching a special project to share stories of doctors and medical staff who are fighting the disease on a daily basis.

"Our agency considers it important in this difficult time for everyone to support those who find it most difficult — doctors, paramedics, nurses and sanitary assistants. It depends on us all, on our understanding and our discipline, whether it will become even more difficult for our heroes at the forefront," Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev was quoted as saying by the press service.

Starting on Friday, the RIA Novosti news agency, as part of Rossiya Segodnya, will publish "The Virus that we will defeat together. Doctors' Stories" once or twice a week.

Meanwhile, Sofia Malyavina, the CEO of the National Priorities ANO responsible for the operation of the stopcoronavirus.rf website, said that the aim of this special project was to tell the daily life stories of those who are fighting to save every life amid the outbreak.

During his address to the government and regional officials earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out the importance of medical personnel and their work in the fight against the coronavirus and pledged extra payments for three months starting from April of between 20,000-80,000 rubles ($272-1,087) to medical staff treating coronavirus-infected patients.