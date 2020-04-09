Rockets Away! Russian Army Posts Video of ‘Grad’ Multiple Launch System

Rocketry units of the Russian Army recently practiced mass bombardment with their upgraded BM-21 “Grad” multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), demonstrating a terrifying maneuver in which they quickly fired and relocated, in order to outwit enemy artillery.

Recent Russian Army drills in the Eastern Military District focused on firing guided rocket barrages while dodging enemy counterfire.

According to Krasnaya Zvezda, which shared a video on Wednesday, the BM-21 “Grad” MLRS systems used the Strelets C4ISR system for the first time to quickly calculate and coordinate their fires at the Amur training ground. The targets at which they fired were 25 kilometers away.

Artillery crews likely from the Eastern Military District's 38th Motorized Rifle Brigade struck targets with their BM-21 Grad MLRS with the aid of Strelets C4ISR systems and Orlan-10 UAVs.https://t.co/Cyh5L4aJy2 pic.twitter.com/uZOGkXwjjj — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 9, 2020

​The aging BM-21s have been upgraded recently, bringing the Soviet-era rocket system up to date with the more modern Tornado-G system, Sputnik reported.

One defense expert identified the unit as the 38th Motorized Rifle Division; the 38th is famous for having captured the field headquarters of German Field Marshal Friedrich Paulus in 1943 during the Battle of Stalingrad.

After firing their rockets, the BM-21 crews moved quickly to reach a new position, as on a real battlefield, enemy fire would soon be homing in on where they had launched their previous attack.