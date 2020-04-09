Alleged Videos of Explosion Aftermath in Central Moscow Released Online

According to media reports, an explosion took place in a business centre near the embassy of Slovakia.

Alleged footage of the aftermath of the explosion has been shared online.

The video, which was uploaded to the Zelenaya Lenta account on Twitter, shows windows blown out on the ninth floor. Then the camera captures people evacuating the building and nearby cars covered with pieces of glass from the shattered windows.

В Москве на 2-й Брестской улице в здании бизнес-центра произошел взрыв. На девятом этаже выбиты все стёкла. pic.twitter.com/okAkKRo6yl — Зелёная Лента (@zelenayalenta) April 9, 2020

More videos of the aftermath of the explosion have been made available.​

[1/2] VIDEO: More scenes from the aftermath of the explosion in Moscow https://t.co/pIJdxfmOZe pic.twitter.com/fqxDTTDLit — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 9, 2020