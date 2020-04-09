Explosion Rocks Business Centre Near Slovak Embassy in Moscow, No Casualties

Russian media initially reported that the blast reportedly occurred at a boiler room in a business centre in downtown Moscow, causing a fire that was promptly put down.

An explosion has rocked the "Panorama" business centre in downtown Moscow near the Slovak embassy, according to the emergency services.

The blast was caused by boiler equipment failure on the seventh floor of the business centre. There were no casualties in the incident.

Earlier it was reported that the blast took place at a boiler room inside the centre sparking a conflagration that spread to five square metres but was extinguished before spreading further.​ The blast shattered the windows on the eighth floor of the building.