At Least 2 Dead, 50 Evacuated From Burning Nursing Home in Western Part of Moscow

At least two people have died and ten have been injured in a fire in a nursing home in the western part of Moscow, on 3rd Myakininskaya street.

A fire in the nursing home was extinguished at 22:00 local time, according to Russian emergencies ministry. A faulty electrical cable on the first and the ground floor was the reason for the fire.

Earlier, the emergencies ministry said that the fire had been contained in the terrirory of 15 square metres.

There are two fatalities and ten people were injured in the fire, while 50 people have been evacuated and 18 rescued. Traffic has been restricted in the area and local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Following the initial emergencies ministry statement on the fire that occurred in the nursing home, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin tweeted that a majority of the residents have been saved.

В частном пансионате для престарелых произошло возгорание проводки в подвале здания. Большинство проживающих граждан спасены. Работы продолжаются. — Сергей Собянин (@MosSobyanin) April 8, 2020

A tweet reads: "Electrical wiring on the ground floor in the private nursing house has caught fire. The majority of the residents have been rescued. The operations are still going on.

Earlier, emergency services said that the nursing home caught fire in western part of Moscow, on Myakininskaya street.

It comes after a one-floor hangar caught fire in northern Moscow earlier in the day. The fire was contained in the territory of 100 square metres. No one was injured in the incident.