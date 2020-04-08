Legendary T-34 Tank Gears Up for Victory Day Parade in Kaliningrad, Russia - Video

Soviet-made T-34 tanks played a crucial part in World War II, being the core of the Red Army. The tanks, recognised by military experts as the best combat vehicles of the time, are said to have determined the outcome of the war.

A formidable T-34 tank has been filmed during Victory Day preparations in Kaliningrad, traditionally held on 9 May in Russia.

The tank is expected to lead a column of military vehicles at the V-Day parade in Russia's westernmost city.

The T-34 played a crucial role in storming the city, then known as Konigsberg. Kaliningrad is currently the capital of Russia's exclave Kaliningrad region, located on the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Poland.

This year, Russia is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany.