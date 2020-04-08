Russia to Allocate 10 Bln Rubles for Extra Payments for Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering opening remarks at the beginning of a meeting with regional heads held via a videolink. The meeting will concern the response to measures to battle COVID-19.

Russian medical staff will receive an additional 10 billion rubles in funding amid the coronavirus pandemic in Russia, President Putin said on Wednesday in his address to regional heads broadcast by state television.

The president has ordered the cabinet to prepare additional measures to prop up the economy under the current circumstances within five days.

Putin underlined that the economy, as well as the work of the nation's most crucial companies, cannot stop even during the coronavirus pandemic.

