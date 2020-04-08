Russian President Putin Addresses Nation on COVID-19 Ahead of Video-Call With Regional Heads - Video

Russian President Putin has addressed the nation twice in the past two weeks regarding the coronavirus situation in the country. The first time, the president declared the first week of April a nationwide paid leave. He later extended it to the entire month of April in his second address.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing Russian citizens ahead of a video-call with governors dedicated to the situation surrounding the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously stated the president would deliver a profound and comprehensive address as opening remarks at the beginning of a meeting with regional heads that will be broadcast by state television.

Russia has registered 8,672 coronavirus cases, with 1,175 recorded over the past 24 hours. Some 63 people have died from the virus in total, 580 have recovered, according to data from the COVID-19 response centre.

