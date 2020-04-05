Watch Hospital for Infectious Diseases Under Construction Catch Fire in Moscow

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, governments have been taking emergency measures to stop the spread of the infection. According to the World Health Organisation, the number of confirmed cases globally has exceeded one million with over 58,000 deaths.

The fire erupted on Sunday at the construction site of an infectious disease hospital in Moscow. According to media reports, one worker has died after several tents at the construction site caught fire.

Firefighting teams are currently working at the site, and the reason behind the blaze is yet to be determined. A video of the fire has recently appeared on social networks.

Construction began on 12 March amid the coronavirus outbreak. The hospital will have health and reanimation departments as well as offices and dormitories for employees.