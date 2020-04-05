Russia to Create System to Identify Citizens Who Return From Abroad to Curb Spread of COVID-19

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has grown to 5,389 after 658 new cases were registered over the past day, the COVID-19 response centre said in a statement on Sunday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has instructed the Communications Ministry to create a system to identify citizens returning from abroad to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The statement comes after a total of 79 Russian regions have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the Russian federal consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, the authorities are following an existing algorithm in tackling the spread of the infection from confirmed cases by tracking the infected individual's family, close contacts, and remote contacts such as coworkers.

At present, Russia has 5,389 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 45 fatalities. The number of recoveries stands at 355, according to the latest government figures.

There are over 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases globally and over 65,600 deaths from COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.