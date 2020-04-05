Moscow is at Greater Risk of Coronavirus, Hence Tough Measures Taken to Curb the Spread - Mayor

At the moment, Russia has reported at least 4,731 coronavirus cases, with the majority of them (over 3,300) registered in Moscow. In order to curb the infection, President Vladimir Putin earlier announced a paid week off from March 28 to April 5, urging people to stay at home.

The situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in the Russian capital remains tense, so tough measures are needed, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Sunday.

"Moscow is in the highest risk group, as a vast number of people have travelled through the city, or were abroad", he explained.

The mayor told the broadcaster Rossiya-1 that the authorities have mobilised medical facilities to fight the infection, reserving at least 20,000 hospital beds.

© REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV A man wearing a protective face mask walks at Ploshchad Revolyutsii (Revolution Square) metro station during a partial lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia April 2, 2020

The Russian authorities previously announced a self-isolation regime in Moscow and other regions to curb the spread of the coronavirus and ease pressure on the healthcare system. There are currently at least 4,731 infected in the country, while the death toll from the virus is at 43.

In order to fight the pandemic, the country has struck a deal with China, stipulating that Beijing will send over one million protective suits and 80 million medical masks to Russia.