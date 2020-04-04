Quarter of Patients In Russia Infected With COVID-19 Don’t Have Symptoms

The day before, Moscow's COVID-19 response centre said that people younger than 45 account for nearly 50 percent of the new coronavirus patients registered in the Russian capital, with the infection confirmed in 17 more children.

Chief Public Health Official Anna Popova said on Saturday that a significant number of Russian citizens are not violating self-isolation regime amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

"It is important today ... So that everyone knows about prevention measures, everyone knows the risks and threats from today's coronavirus, and so that everyone can make a conscious decision for themselves. Today, a significant number of Russians have made this decision and do not violate the established rules, although there are other people that pose risks to the rest," Popova told reporters.

According to Popova, a total of 96 percent of coronavirus infections occur through droplets, and the other 4 percent of cases are airborne.

According to the recent official data provided bu the World Health Organisation, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 976,249 as of Friday, while the number of fatalities reached 50,489.

At the same time, the number of coronavirus cases registered in Russia has reached 4,731 with 43 fatalities.