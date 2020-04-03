Russia Suspends All Flights for Evacuating Citizens From Abroad Starting 4 April

"From midnight, all air travel with foreign countries will be suspended, including for Russians' evacuation from abroad," the source said.
On March 27, Russia suspended regular and charter air travel with other countries in light of the coronavirus pandemic, with only few exceptions, including flights for evacuating Russian citizens, and humanitarian flights. On March 31, the country reduced the number of evacuation flights, also imposing restrictions on the number of arriving passengers.
As of Friday, Russia registered 601 new cases of coronavirus infections in 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases now reaches 4,149, while the total number of fatalities reached 34.
All comments
Show new comments (0)