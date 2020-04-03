Putin Tells Russian Security Council That Month-Long Quarantine Vital to Stem COVID-19

"You know that in accordance with my decree, special measures have been extended until the end of April, quarantine measures are being carried out. It is necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. That’s what experts say," he said during the council's meeting, which was conducted in a video conference mode.
The president added that the authorities would listen carefully to expert opinion.
"We will build all the work on this basis, ensuring the main priorities — the life and health of Russian citizens," he said.
As of Friday, Russia confirmed a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases, including 34 fatalities, while Moscow’s case count was updated by 448 to 2,923.
On Thursday, the president said in a televised national address that the current non-working week for citizens would be prolonged until the end of April.
