Miss Russia-2015 Sofia Nikitchuk Rejects Reports She Has COVID-19 Symptoms

Currently, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia stands at 4,149, with 34 deaths, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The winner of the "Miss Russia-2015" beauty contest Sofia Nikitchuk has rejected reports that she was hospitalised in a coronavirus clinic in Moscow.

In her Instagram stories, the 26-year-old model said that she was fine and was staying at home.

Earlier in the day, Telegram channel Mash reported that Nikitchuk returned to Moscow after a vacation at the luxury ski resort of Courchevel, France, and felt the first symptoms of the coronavirus infection, including sore throat and difficulty breathing. It aded that the model was allegedly taken to a hospital in Kommunarka and that the result of her COVID-19 test was unknown.

According to Russia's Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is 4,149, with 34 fatalities; 281 people have recovered.