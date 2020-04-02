Register
15:15 GMT02 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A Russian military transport plane carrying medical equipment, masks and supplies lands at JFK International Airport during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 1, 2020

    Russian Direct Investment Fund Works With the US to Produce Tests, Equipment Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    © REUTERS / Stefan Jeremiah
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 14
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107880/64/1078806430_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_ca82c93e18d8f10e2cce43aa2928fd73.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202004021078806392-russian-direct-investment-fund-works-with-the-us-to-produce-tests-equipment-amid-covid-19-pandemic/

    Russian medical aid was delivered to the US on 1 April as part of a joint effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The delivery was partly sponsored by a Russian fund with the other half being directly paid for by the US government.

    The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) that partly financed the medical aid delivered to New York on Wednesday said that the organisation “now investing in the production of testing systems, medicines and medical equipment” necessary to fight the pandemic in a close cooperation with American colleagues and with a help of international partners.

    “RDIF has been a reliable partner for the U.S. companies over many years and has been consistently calling for dialogue between Russia and the United States”, RDIF said in a statement. “Today such dialogue is critically important for fighting the coronavirus on global level”.

    The organisation, that was founded by then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2011, said that they have been also working with American firms to deliver supplies to Russia from the United States “in case it is necessary”. Several US partners have offered their financial assistance to pay half of the costs that will be incurred in such a case, RDIF said.

    The fund will also continue working not only with the United States, but also with some other countries, including China, Japan and UAE, as the first deliveries of medical supplies aimed for Russian laboratories and hospitals have already been received from Beijing and Tokyo.

    “The coronavirus pandemic is the global challenge, which can only be dealt with through an all-encompassing international cooperation”, the fund insisted.  

    An-124-100 Ruslan cargo aircraft
    © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
    Russian An-124 Cargo Plane With Medical Aid Arrives in New York - Video
    On Wednesday, a Russian military plane landed in New York, carrying medical supplies and equipment, including disinfectants, respirators and masks as a part of joint efforts to fight global coronavirus pandemic. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, half of the aid was financed by Washington.

    On 2 April, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States exceeded 216,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data, with more than 5,000 deaths.

    Tags:
    Russian Direct Investment Fund, coronavirus, United States, Russia, Dmitry Medvedev
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse