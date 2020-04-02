Putin to Address Russians on Thursday After 13:00 GMT

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Last week, Putin addressed the nation, outlining a set of measures aimed at containing the spread of the disease and supporting the economy. The president, in particular, announced paid holidays from March 28 to April 5 to diminish the number of contacts between people.

Russia President Vladimir Putin will address the Russians on Thursday after 4 p.m Moscow time (or 13:00 GMT), the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said.

"The [president's] schedule includes one more address, which the president will record in the afternoon. In any case, it will be after 4 p.m", Peskov told reporters. "The president is currently working on the text of the address," the spokesman said.

The Russian capital, as well as the Moscow Region, previously introduced severe quarantine measures in order to curb the pandemic. President Vladimir Putin also urged people to stay at home, ordering a week with paid leave from 28 March to 5 April.

At the moment, Russia reported 3,548 confirmed cases and 30 fatalities from the new coronavirus.