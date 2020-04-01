Moscow Parliament OKs Legislation on Fines for COVID-19-Infected Self-Isolation Violators

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Moscow regional parliament, the City Duma, passed on Wednesday legislation on administrative fines for coronavirus-infected citizens violating the self-isolation regime, and for restaurants and other organizations continuing to operate despite the imposed restrictions.

The document envisions administrative fines for organizations in the amount between 30,000 and 40,000 rubles ($381-$508) for officials and between 200,000 and 300,000 rubles for legal entities.

Coronavirus-positive violators of the self-isolation regime may face a fine of 4,000 rubles or 5,000 rubles if using a vehicle.

The repetition of the administrative offence will be punishable with more significant fines.